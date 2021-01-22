CBI takes over probe into mysterious death of Yes Bank vice president

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the mysterious death of a Yes Bank vice president from Gurgaon whose body was found in Delhi’s Rohini area last year, officials said on Friday.

Dheeraj Ahlawat had allegedly gone missing during a stroll with his friend in Sector 46, Gurgaon on August 5, 2020, where he was spotted last by his servant, they said.

When he did not return home, his father started a desperate search calling relatives and friends who might have information about his whereabouts but to no avail, the officials said. (AGENCIES)