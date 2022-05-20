CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Yadav, raids 17 locations

New Delhi, May 20: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a fresh case against RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter in a complaint related to alleged “land for railway job scam”.

According to sources, CBI searches are underway at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar linked to Lalu Yadav.

“The fresh case of corruption has been registered against Lalu Yadav in a case related to ‘land for railway job scam’,” said sources.

The alleged scam took place when Yadav was Railway Minister. (Agencies)