CBI Questioned Former Governor Of Meghalaya Satya Pal Malik Over Allegations 300 Crores Bribes To Clear Files

NEW DELHI, Oct 8: CBI questioned former Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik at CBI Headquarters in Delhi. The questions and answers were conducted at the Delhi headquarters of the central agency. He is alleged to have been offered a bribe of Rs 300 crore to clear two files when he was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, a CBI inquiry was ordered into the allegations of former Governor Satya Pal Malik being offered a bribe of Rs 300 crore. This was approved by the Central Government. In fact, Satya Pal Malik had claimed that he was offered a bribe of Rs 300 crores when he was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The offer was to be made in lieu of clearing two files of ‘Ambani’ and ‘person associated with RSS’, but he rejected the deal. (Agencies)