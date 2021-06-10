CBI books former Arunachal CM Nabam Tuki in fresh corruption case

NEW DELHI : In a major development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed another case for alleged corruption against former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki.

“CBI filed a case against Tuki and others for irregularities in construction work in the state in 2005-06, when he was Minister for PWD and urban development,” said CBI officials.

Earlier in July 2019, CBI had filed a case against Nabam Tuki and his brother Nabam Tagam on the allegations that Tuki awarded a government project worth Rs 3.20 crore to his brother in 2003 for wrongful gain without following the norms and inviting tenders.

In 2017, CBI had initiated a preliminary inquiry to look into allegations against Tuki, who was then PWD minister for awarding 11 government contracts to his kith and kin in 2005 for personal gains.

Tuki served as Arunachal Pradesh’s Chief Minister from November 2011 to January 2016 and again for a brief period from July 2016 to September 2016. (AGENCY)