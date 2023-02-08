CBI Arrests KAS Officer, Lecturer For Demanding Bribe

JAMMU, Feb 8: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested an official of Tourism Development Corporation and a lecturer of Polytechnic College in a bribery case in Jammu.

Quoting a statement that CBI arrested today arrested a Chief Accounts Officer (KAS), Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation and a Lecturer, Govt. Polytechnic College in a bribery of Rs. 2.3 lakh.

The statement reads a case was registered on complaint against the accused on the allegations that the Chief Accounts Officer demanded bribe of Rs. 2.3 lakh through the lecturer from the complainant for processing payment in respect of bills submitted by his firm.

“CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding & accepting bribe of Rs. 2.3 lakh from the Complainant. Searches are being conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused,” it reads.

It reads both the arrested, identified as Sajad Ahmed, Chief Accounts Officer and Shokat Ali, Lecturer, will be produced tomorrow before the Court of Special Judge CBI cases, Jammu.