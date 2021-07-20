CBDT grants further relaxation in e-filing of Income Tax Forms to August 15

NEW DELHI: The income tax department has granted further relaxation in the electronic filing of forms 15CA and 15CB in view of difficulties reported by taxpayers in the filing of forms online on the new e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in.

Taxpayers can now file Form 15 CA and Form 15 CB manually till August 15, the Ministry of Finance said. The decision was taken in view of rampant glitches on the new income tax filing online portal.

“As per the Income-tax Act, 1961, there is a requirement to furnish Form 15CA/15CB electronically. Presently, taxpayers upload the Form 15CA, along with the Chartered Accountant Certificate in Form 15CB, wherever applicable, on the e-filing portal, before submitting the copy to the authorized dealer for any foreign remittance,” the ministry said on Monday.

“In view of the difficulties reported by taxpayers in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB on the portal, www.incometax.gov.in, it has been decided that taxpayers can submit the aforesaid Forms in manual format to the authorised dealers till August 15th, 2021. Authorised dealers are advised to accept such Forms till August 15th, 2021 for the purpose of foreign remittances,” the Finance Ministry further added.(Agency)