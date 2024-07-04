CAT stays promotion of APs as Incharge Principals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Jammu has stayed the order of Higher Education Department whereby 24 Associate Professors (APs) have been placed as Incharge Principals with the direction to the department to consider the applicants as they have qualified the PSC examination.

After hearing Advocate Sundershan Sharma for the applicant-Arti Pandoh Gupta, Member Judicial of CAT Jammu Rajinder Singh Dogra observed, “applicants are aggrieved of the seniority list in which the private respondents have been considered for the promotion despite the fact that they have not qualified the PSC examination and are working as Incharge Principals”, adding “the applicants have qualified the PSC examination and are very much eligible for the post of the Principal”.

“Prime facie the case is made out and the order impugned 343-JK-HE dated June 21, 2024 is stayed to the extent it relates to the placement/adjustment of private respondents as Incharge Principals”, the CAT ordered and directed the Higher Education Department to consider adjusting/posting the applicants as Principals, as per the rules, on available vacant posts as they have qualified the PSC examination.

The CAT has also issued notice to the respondents returnable on August 21, 2024 with the direction to file reply within four weeks. Additional Advocate General Dewakar Sharma accepted notice on behalf of the respondents.