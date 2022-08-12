Case Registered Against Social Media Users For ‘Live Transmission Of Explicit Content’

SRINAGAR, Aug 12: Cyber Police Kashmir has registered a case against few unascertained Instagram handles for alleged transmission of explicit content.

“After taking cognisance of live transmission of explicit content by some unknown Social Media (Instagram) users, Cyber Police Kashmir has registered a case FIR No. 43/2022 U/S 67, 67A IT Act, 294 IPC and investigation set into motion”, Cyber Police Kashmir said in a tweet.

The action has been taken after concerns were expressed by netizens over transmission of explicit content over Instagram – a photo and video sharing social networking service – by few handles.

Netizens have been decrying that several users have been sharing offensive and abusive content. (Agencies)