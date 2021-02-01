Case registered against 2 news portals for fake news

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 31: Police registered a case against two news portals in Kashmir for alleged fake news reporting.

After the authorities of Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom Shopian today negated news reports of being pressurized by the Army for organizing republic day function at the institution, the police filed a case against two media outlets for reporting fake news.

A copy of clarification issued under by the institution reads: “On January 26, celebration of republic day took place in the vicinity of an educational institution Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom at Imamsahib Shopian; local people, students and administration participated in the ceremony.”

“There was not any compulsion on behalf of any army personnel and police. The celebration ended with peace and pleasure. The news item appeared in news portal Kashmiriyat and Kashmir Walla regarding pressure for organizing such events and the hand of security agencies is negated as being a totally baseless allegation,” the letter adds further.

Meanwhile, 44 RR Unit of the Army and the institution together have filed a complaint against ‘The Kashmiriyat’ and ‘The Kashmir Walla’ for reporting the news “without taking facts into consideration thereby maligning the image of the Army.”

Police registered a case (FIR 06/2021 under Sections 153, 505 IPC) and started investigations.