Carrying RFID Cards Must For Amarnath Yatris For Safe Journey: J&K Govt

JAMMU, Jun 30: Authorities have directed Amarnath Yatris to collect Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards from the designated locations in Jammu and Kashmir before embarking on the Pilgrimage.

The Authorities have cautioned pilgrims not to travel without it.

“It is mandatory for all the yatris to wear the RFID card issued by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) at all times during the yatra”, a communiqué said and added “No Yatri shall be allowed to enter the yatra area without RFID card”.

The RFID Arbiter Technology Card is equipped with the Radio frequency and linked with the Aadhar card of the yatris which enables every pilgrim to remain traceable if lost the way during the trekking. And it also helps to detect the yatris identity.

Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for the pilgrims who are scheduled to undertake Amarnath Yatra this year and have asked yatris to follow them for their safe journey.

Directorate of Information and Public Relations Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued necessary guidelines for the Amarnath Yatris through front page advertisements in Friday Newspapers with the headlines “Do’s for the yatris” and “Don’t’s for the yatris”.

The annual 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra begins from July 1 from the twin routes of Pahalgam in south Kashmir and Baltal route in Central Kashmir Ganderbal District amid adequate facilities put in place beside made unprecedented security arrangements.

The first batch of 3,488 pilgrims were flagged off by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu on Friday.

The Yatris have been asked to wear comfortable clothes during the yatra period and advised to put on trekking shoes, walk slowly while ascending and take time to acclimatize themselves with the high altitude atmosphere.

Yatris have also been asked to drink an adequate quantity of water to keep themselves hydrated during the period.

In case a yatri is experiencing shortness of breath/discomfort, he/she must contact the nearest medical facility and try to descend to lower altitude if possible, the pilgrims have been advised.

Yatris must avoid exerting themselves beyond their capacities and take frequent breaks and rests enroute.

It also asked Yatris to avoid polluting the environment by littering waste material along the trekking route and surroundings.

Yatris are advised not to commence journey empty stomach and advised to avoid drinking alcohol, caffeinated drinks and smoking during the yatra.

Yatris should not attempt to take any shortcuts en-route and watch out for “danger zone” Signages where they must move cautiously.

Last year barring the inclement weather that played truant as 15 pilgrims lost their lives and dozens more were injured in flash-floods triggered by a cloudburst on July 18, 2022, the annual Amarnath yatra passed off peacefully with more than 3.60 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine. (AGENCIES)