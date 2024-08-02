Car catches fire on Jammu -Pathankot NH at Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Aug 1: The car of a former councillor suddenly caught fire near DC Office here on the Jammu -Pathankot National Highway. The former councillor travelling in the car saved his life by coming out of the car safely. The car was completely burnt. By the time the fire brigade tried to control the fire, the front part of the car was completely engulfed and the car was completely burnt.

Former councillor of Ward Number 03, Sanjeev Padha said that he was going to the DC Office for some work when suddenly the car stopped. As soon as he tried to start it again, the front part of the car suddenly caught fire, after which he jumped out of the car to save himself. The fire spread so fast that it did not give any opportunity to control the fire. The car was completely burnt in front of me, he added. Traffic on the Jammu -Pathankot National Highway was disrupted for some time, which was restored by the Samba Police later. The police have also taken cognizance of the matter.