Cape Verdean National Election Commission confirms Neves as elected president

Praia, Oct 23: The National Election Commission (CNE) of Cape Verde confirmed the victory of Jose Maria Neves in Sunday’s presidential elections.

Neves, former Cape Verdean prime minister supported by the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde, won 51.75 per cent of the vote.

Another candidate Carlos Veiga, also former prime minister of Cape Verde supported by the Movement for Democracy, came second with 42.4 per cent of the vote.

The CNE believes the presidential elections on October 17 were “integral and transparent,” said CNE President Maria do Rosario Goncalves on Friday.

The inauguration of the elected president is expected to take place in early November.

