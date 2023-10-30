Can’t Take Things Lightly, Have To Be Cautious As Threats Remain: DGP Dilbag Singh On Srinagar Attack

Srinagar, Oct 30: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said that police can’t take things lightly and have to remain cautious as threats continue to remain still.

He was referring to the attack on a police official at Eidgah area of Srinagar on Sunday. “One of our officers was playing with other officials in a cricket field yesterday and he was attacked. He is being treated and he is recovering,” DGP Singh told reporters at Zewan after launching 160 state-of the art vehicles for 43 police stations under Operation Capacity Building (Op CAP).

The DGP said that police can’t take things lightly. “We have to remain cautious as threats remain,” he said. Asked with what message he is leaving the police force, the out-going DGP said: “I am not leaving the force. A policeman is always a policeman. I have been with the force for 30 years and I will continue to remain with the force.” DGP Singh is retiring on October 31 and special DG CID RR Swain will replace him as the DGP of J&K.

About the new vehicles, he said today, 160 modern vehicles have been launched and will be deployed in the 43 police stations under OP CAP with a motive of “Zero terror in the area falling under police station.”

On recent infiltration bids, the DGP said that the border grid is strong but the neighbouring country continues to push in terrorists. “Recently, five terrorists were killed in Machil Sector while one terrorist was killed in today’s encounter in Kupwara district where operation is on,” he said.

To a query about ceasefire violation in Arnia sector in Jammu, he said things are being verified as to what led to the firing incident. “Ceasefire has brought a lot of respite for the border residents and I am hopeful it continues to stay,” he said. Replying to the query as there was a possibility of more infiltration bids as the neighbouring country was going to polls, he said: “Police and security agencies will keep a close watch on the developments and take measures to deal with any additional challenges.” He said, elections or no elections, the neighbouring country continues to push terrorists into this side. “Security Forces are always ready to deal with any eventuality,” the DGP said. (KNO)