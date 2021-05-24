Can’t console your loved ones

Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat

Death is an unquestionable fact which nobody can deny. In this ephemeral world people are under this notion that they are going to live here forever. The Almighty on the other hand keeps cautioning us that life in this world is a temporary one. With the signs like death of a loved one, close relative or a friend, we are made to believe that everything in this world is just temporary and short-lived. This,infact,strengthens our belief.

People whose loved ones die only understand the pain and agony they have to go through. When the dead body of the close relative or friend is brought before them for the last glimpse just before the burial or cremation it mollifies the grief stricken. But, when you are not even able to see the face of your loved one before his or her burial or cremation, how would you feel ?History has witnessed wars, pandemics and epidemics which killed millions, but the situation would not have been so terrible as we see it amid COVID 19 pandemic especially this year. We lose our close relatives and friends almost daily. After these deaths we are not able to perform their last rites as per our tradition and religious teachings. This is so painful. Writer and author J C Macaulay, says “never allow your sorrow to absorb you, but seek out another to console, and you will find consolation.” COVID 19 pandemic isn’t allowing us to even console our relatives and friends.

Very recently I lost my father in law a resident of Hawal locality in Srinagar ‘s old city. He suffered from bilateral pneumonia after testing positive for COVID 19 on April 29th. Within mere six days of testing positive he died at Srinagar’s Chest Disease hospital on May 4th 2021. I couldn’t believe it as dad was alright only a week back when I had gone to see him on April 28th at his house. His oxygen level had come down that day. He was put on oxygen support at home. Next day on April 29th he tested positive and the same day he was shifted to hospital. Earlier around 24th April the deceased had even been vaccinated for COVID 19.

What hurt me most was that we could not perform his last rites as per our tradition and religious teachings. The relatives at home, his wife , daughters , sisters, grandchildren could not see his face before burial. It was so hurtful and upsetting when a handful of close relatives offered the last rites that too in the dead of night around the graveyard.

Couldn’t hug my kids

When I reached home , my children after some time came to know about the death of their maternal grandfather. It was a message shared in our familywatsapp group which they had read. My children’ aged 12 and 9 started crying. I had isolated myself in view of my visit to the graveyard and the house of in-laws. I was again not able to hold my kids in my arms and console them. I could hear their screams in my room, but I was helpless. This moment was more torturous and I literally cried. It reminded me of an English quote ,crying is how your heart speaks , when your lips can’t explain the pain you feel !

My father in law has all along been socially active in his locality.He would always visit people in the hour of grief and sorrow, but when it was his own turn there was nobody ? This doesn’t mean it was his fault. The situation is like that. There are many more strong people in the world who could not get the farewell they deserved after death because of COVID 19 pandemic. We have several examples in Kashmir itself. This should not make our resolve weaker. We are witnessing a pandemic which has no similar past history. We need to get rid of coronavirus soon to make sure life comes back on the track.

Conclusion

Grief and pain in the shape of epidemics and pandemics doesn’t have to be permanent as long as we remain willing to get up and fight back. Nobody can stop us from realizing our dreams. Sometimes walking away is needed to overpower the enemy and that is why we need to follow the COVID 19 protocol. This is indeed terrible at many times but is this the only way out we can get rid of this deadly virus.

(The author is Founder and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement)

