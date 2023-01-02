Canara Bank MD and CEO L V Prabhakar retires

NEW DELHI, Jan 2: L V Prabhakar, the Managing Director and CEO of Canara Bank has retired from his services.

“This is to inform the Exchanges that Shri L V Prabhakar, Managing Director & CEO of the bank has retired from the services of the bank on 31st December 2022, on attaining the age of superannuation,” a regulatory filing from the bank said on Monday. Prabhakar has over 34 years of rich experience in banking, spread across a spectrum of domains.

Prior to joining Canara Bank, L V Prabhakar worked as the Executive Director of Punjab National Bank. He handled various verticals of the Bank — Credit, Treasury and Human Resources. (ANI)