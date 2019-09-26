Camp courts from next month

We have many inaccessible areas spread over in 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir and a good number of people are living there who cannot move out during few months of the year due to vagaries of weather and mobility constraints for whom setting up of camp courts was decided early this year to receive justice from the judiciary. A proposal to provide the facility right at their door steps has fructified and the State High Court has now decided to start setting up and activating camp courts from the next month.

To help people in such areas get respite from travelling long distances or waiting for months to get justice from courts, and to get timely justice , the State High Court on the instructions of the Chief Justice devised a mechanism hence setting up of these camp courts. Now, from next month, people of these areas can deposit their papers and file cases meant for courts even at post offices and other approved centres in nearly sixty areas identified in these 11 districts. This development is really increasingly welcome and was going to pave way for getting justice sans any hassles in respect of limitations of mobility of the inhabitants of these areas over which they had no control.