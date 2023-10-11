Call Centre At Mata Vaishno Devi Base Camp Gets Nearly 2,500 Calls From Pilgrims Daily

KATRA, Oct 11: A state-of-the-art call centre at the Mata Vaishnodevi base camp in Katra in Jammu and Kashmir is operating round the clock, managing nearly 2,500 daily calls from pilgrims from across the world seeking information about the pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine, an official said on Wednesday.

The senior official said the facility plays a crucial role in aiding pilgrims to plan their visit to the revered shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

It provides updates on prevailing weather conditions, yatra status, availability of helicopter services, battery-operated vehicles, accommodation, and other amenities at any given time, enhancing the overall experience of pilgrims.

The call centre has been set up to assist pilgrims with accurate information. A toll-free number is accessible through the board’s website, resulting in an increase in call volume,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Anshul Garg said.

Garg appealed to people to utilise the call centre for comprehensive information about the pilgrimage and its associated facilities. The call centre, set up in September this year, provides real-time information to pilgrims.

“Initially, we received around 500 calls a day at the start of operations. After the redevelopment of the Mata Vaishnodevi website, the call volume has surged to 2,000 to 2,500 calls daily,” said Vivek Varshneya, General Manager of Aria Telecom Solution, which operates the facility.

“Calls are received on the toll-free number 18001807212 and the facility has the capacity to handle 30 incoming calls simultaneously, both domestic and global,” he said.

He said the call centre executives are proficient in both Hindi and English.

Varshneya said that previously, individuals relied on contacting acquaintances for information about various darshan facilities.

“With the establishment of this call centre, all yatra-related information and facilities can be obtained by dialling this dedicated number,” he added. (Agencies)