Calf named ‘Deepjyoti’ — new resident at PM Modi’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence

NEW DELHI, Sept 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence has a new resident — a calf named ‘Deepjyoti’.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi informed that ‘Gau Mata (cow)’ has given birth to a calf at the PM’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence premises.

He also shared a video of himself spending time with the calf at his residence.