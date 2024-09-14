NEW DELHI, Sept 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence has a new resident — a calf named ‘Deepjyoti’.
In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi informed that ‘Gau Mata (cow)’ has given birth to a calf at the PM’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence premises.
He also shared a video of himself spending time with the calf at his residence.
Calf named ‘Deepjyoti’ — new resident at PM Modi’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence
