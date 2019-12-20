CAC to be formed in next couple of days to appoint selectors: Ganguly

KOLKATA: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be formed in the next couple of days to announce the new selection panel on a three-year tenure.

Ganguly said the CAC will be appointed only for one meeting to decide the selectors as the appointment of the men’s head coach has already been done by the previous panel led by former captain Kapil Dev.

“The CAC will be appointed in a couple of days. It will only be for one meeting to appoint the selectors as the head coach has already been picked,” Ganguly said on the sidelines of fantasy sports site ‘My11Circle’, of which he is a brand ambassador.

The tenure of the current selection panel head MSK Prasad has ended along with one another member, Gagan Khoda. Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi still have one year left in their tenure but there is speculation that they are unlikely to be retained.

The CAC’s appointment has been a major point of contention because of conflict of interest issues.

Stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and even Kapil were accused of conflict of interest, prompting them to resign after being summoned by the BCCI Ethics Officer.

Ganguly, after taking charge as BCCI President in October, admitted that accomplished cricketers were reluctant to take up positions in the CAC as they are apprehensive about being dragged into conflict of interest controversies.

Among other issues, Ganguly also spoke about the IPL auction where Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.50 crore, making him the most expensive foreign buy ever in IPL history.

Ganguly didn’t agree that the price was too high for the Australian vice-captain.

“It has a lot to do with the demand. Especially these small auctions bringing players in go after go. Ben Stokes became a part of this small auction and that’s why his value went through the roof (Rs 14.50 crore),” Ganguly said.

“KKR on this hard, green pitch at Eden where there’s pace and bounce for the fast bowlers. I think there was a competition between Delhi Capitals and KKR till the last, and Delhi Capitals gave up after a certain point (Rs 15 crore). So, I think it’s about supply and demand all the time,” he opined.

Ganguly also picked his Fantasy XI side in which Indian skipper Virat Kohli was there along with Rohit Sharma and Aussie left-hander David Warner as the opening combination. Rishabh Pant was his preferred wicketkeeper.

The ‘Maharaja’, however, kept the captain’s position for himself.

“I would like to captain and coach the team and if required I would not mind batting,” he quipped. (AGENCIES)

BIZ-RBI-GSEC-OMO

RBI to buy, sell govt bonds worth Rs 10,000 cr on Monday

MUMBAI, Dec 20:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday will simultaneously purchase and sell government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore under a special Open Market Operation (OMO).

Such exercises are done by the central bank when the proceeds from sale of short-term securities are used to buy long-term government securities or bonds in a bid to bring down interest rates on long-term securities.

“On a review of the current liquidity and market situation and an assessment of the evolving financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMO for Rs 10,000 crore each on December 23, 2019,” the Reserve Bank said in a release on Thursday.

The purchase will be for government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore for the instrument ‘6.45 per cent GS 2029’.

The RBI will sell ‘6.65 per cent GS 2020’; ‘7.80 per cent GS 2020’; ‘8.27 per cent GS 2020’ and ‘8.12 per cent GS 2020’ government securities.

The Reserve Bank reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase/sale of individual securities and to accept bids/offers for less than the aggregate amount, RBI said.

It also reserves the right to purchase/sell marginally higher than the aggregate amount due to rounding-off effects and accept or reject any or all the bid/offers either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.

The eligible participants should submit their bids/offers in electronic format on the RBI’s Core Banking Solution (E-Kuber) system between 10.30 a.m. and 12.00 noon on December 23, 2019, RBI said.

“The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day and successful participants should ensure availability of funds/securities in their current account/SGL account, as the case may be, by 12 noon on December 24, 2019,” RBI said. (AGENCIES)