Cabinet panel on parliamentary affairs meets at Rajnath’s residence

NEW DELHI: The newly-set up Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs met here on Friday ahead of the first session of the new Lok Sabha.

The committee met at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who chairs it.

Home Minister Amit Shah was among the ministers who attended the meeting which comes days before the parliament session beginning June 17.

A decision on the pro-tem Speaker who will administer oath to new members, election of Speaker on June 19, presentation of the Union Budget on July 5 are some of the important issues the committee is believed to have discussed.

The session will go on till July 26. (AGENCIES)