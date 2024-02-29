Cabinet okays ₹75K crore rooftop solar scheme, 1 crore households to get subsidy of up to ₹78K

New Delhi : The government on Thursday approved a rooftop solar scheme, PM-Surya Ghar: Mufti Bijli Yojna, with an outlay of ₹75,021 crore, to provide up to ₹78,000 subsidy for the installation of solar plants and 300 units free power for one crore households.

Briefing media after the Union Cabinet meeting, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur informed that approval has been given for the scheme for installing rooftop solar and providing free electricity up to 300 units every month for one crore households.