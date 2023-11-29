Cabinet Nod For Rs 1,261 Cr Scheme To Provide Drones To 15,000 Women Shgs For 2 Years

NEW DELHI, Nov 29: The Union Cabinet has approved a central scheme for providing drones to 15,000 women Self Help Groups (SHGs), with an outlay of Rs 1,261 crore for two years beginning 2024-25 fiscal year.

A decision in this regard was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters on Wednesday.

“The scheme aims to provide drones to 15,000 selected women SHGs during the period 2024-25 to 2025-2026 for providing rental services to farmers for agriculture purpose,” Thakur said.

The approved initiatives under the scheme will provide sustainable business and livelihood support to 15,000 SHGs and they would be able to earn additional income of at least Rs 1,00,000 per annum, an official release said.

Modi had announced empowering SHGs with drone technology from the Red Fort in his Independence Day speech on August 15, while pitching for leveraging the potential of science and technology in rural development. (Agencies)