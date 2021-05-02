NEW DELHI : The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the appointment of T Rabi Sankar to the post of Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.
The official letter confirmed that Sankar would hold the post for a period of three years.
Sankar has served as the Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India. (AGENCY)
Cabinet approves appointment of T Rabi Sankar as RBI Deputy Governor
