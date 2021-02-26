C-130 flight from Srinagar to Leh cancelled due to bad weather

SRINAGAR : The C-130 flight from Srinagar to Leh on Friday has been cancelled due to bad weather, officials said.

The flight could not operate this morning due to bad weather at Leh, they told UNI.

Two flights were scheduled to operate between Srinagar to Leh today.

On February 24, 192 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Leh in C-17 aircraft while 79 passengers, including 9 infants were airlifted from Srinagar to Leh in C 130 aircraft.

The authorities operated dozens of sorties, including Kargil Courier, to airlift passengers from Kargil, Leh, Jammu and Srinagar since January Is, 2021 when the national highway, the only road connecting UT of Ladakh with Kashmir, was closed due to accumulation of snow.

However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has cleared snow to put through the highway on February 28, more than a month earlier. Earlier, traffic on the highway was being resumed only in March or April every year.

The authorities have issued directions in view of slippery road condition and avalanche warnings including allowing plying of vehicles with chains both Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one way traffic at Zojilla pass to avoid accidents.

