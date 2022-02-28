Burglars break into J&K Bank branch in Poonch

JAMMU, Feb 28: Burglars made an abortive attempt to loot a branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at Bhatadhurian Harni area of Mendhar Sub Division in J&K’s Poonch district last night, officials said on Monday.

The attempted theft came to light when staff member reported for duty this morning.

Police besides experts and bank teams were rushed to the spot as soon as information was received, officials said.

SDPO Mendhar Sheezen Bhat said that investigation into the incident is underway. (Agencies)