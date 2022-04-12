Bukhari highlights plight of daily wagers, press for their regularization

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 12: Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today highlighted the plight of daily wagers working in various departments of Jammu and Kashmir and pressed for their regularization.

Addressing a press conference at Party office in Srinagar, Bukhari laid stress on the burning issue related to the regularization of PDD employees. He also laid focus on implementation of Minimum Wages Act and said Kashmir is the first UT where the lawmakers are breaking the law by exploiting the PDD daily wagers and other contractual workers.

Click here to watch video

Taking a dig at the Administration, Bukhari said nearly 1 lakh daily wagers are yet to be regularized and most of them are about to get retired. Calling the move as unacceptable, he raised issues of daily wagers working in various departments including PHE, Agriculture, Floriculture, Fisheries, Flood and Irrigation, Food and supplies, Health, Forest, Rehbari Khel (Sports) Wildlife, Hoticulture, HDF Command area, Tourism and several other contractual workers from various departments.

Sharing grief over the recent incident in which a lineman died due to electrification during the repair work, he said playing politics on human sufferings is completely sickening. He demanded compensation to the family members of the deceased lineman from Pattan. He also demanded job opportunities to one of the kin of all those daily wagers who died in the line of duty.

Talking about the visit of PM Narendra Modi on 24th April, Bukhari said PM should resolve the issue of thousands of daily wagers who have been struggling to fight for their rights. He said he is hopeful that justice would be served to the daily wagers who have been left unattended by the traditional parties till date.

Bukhari, while showing strong resentment over the administrative apathy, said if the issue of regularization of daily wagers is not solved within 30-60 days, he will join the aggrieved group on roads and stand shoulder to shoulder with them in the protest.

He also raised the issue of Anganwadi workers and Health workers who have been appointed under National Health Mission and said they too need to be taken into consideration on immediate basis.