Bukhari Becomes First Mainstream Leader To Visit Historic Jamia Mosque In Old City Since 1990s

SRINAGAR, May 6: Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari on Monday became the first top mainstream politician in the last three decades who went inside the historic Jamia Mosque in old Srinagar.

Jamia mosque- situated at Nowhatta in Srinagar’s old city was once known for the stone-throwing protests. Thousands of people congregate here for prayers, especially on Fridays and major Islamic festivals. The Friday prayers are led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat chairman.

The Apni Party president Bukhari was leading a road show in the old Srinagar for the party candidate Mohammad Asharf Mir, who was accompanying him.

Speaking to reporters, Bukhari said his visit to Jamia should not be considered a political activity.”

“I have come to pay obeisance at the historic Jamia Masjid. This Masjid will remain here until the Day of Qayamat. In this revered place, we pledge to uphold the truth for as long as we live,” he said.

Bukhari said Mirwaiz Umar’s stature as a religious preacher is higher than any of the political leaders in Jammu Kashmir.

He said Mirwaiz was never in favour of bloodshed.

“I think Mirwaiz never believed in violence. It was a baseless narrative. Bloodshed has never brought happiness. His family has suffered violence since 1947. Even I was dubbed an agent four years before, but I didn’t succumb,” Bukhari said when asked about Mirwaiz’s statement of not equating Lok Sabha polls with referendum.

Bukhari started his road from Dastageer Sahab shrine in Khanyar, in old Srinagar. He gave credit to the locals for this change in the old city.

“I give credit to the people of Shehr-e-Khaas (downtown) for their immense support and cooperation in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere. This visit was impossible without their support,” Bukhari said.

Srinagar’s old city was a stronghold of separatists and it witnessed very low voter turnout in elections since the 1990s, owing to boycott calls by separatist leaders. This time around there is, however, no poll boycott call and there are already signs that this time the voter turnout in old Srinagar will be better from previous polls.

Several political parties including National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party have held poll events in old Srinagar over the last few days. The polling in Srinagar is scheduled on May 13. Political parties here expect a decent turnout across Kashmir, including Srinagar’s old city.

In 2019 parliamentary Lok Sabha polls Srinagar witnessed a turnout of 14.43 per cent. (Agencies)