12 Injured After Building On Hill Slope Collapses In Ladakh

KARGIL, Aug 3: At least 12 people were injured after a three-storey building on a hill’s slope collapsed due to a cave-in when a earthmover was working near it in Ladakh’s Kargil district early Saturday, police officials said.

Of those hurt, five, including the earthmover’s driver, were rescued from under the debris of the house, they said.

They have been hospitalised and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident that took place around 3:30 am at Kabaddi Nallah, the officials said. The condition of the injured is stated to be stable.