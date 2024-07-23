LG Sinha Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi & FM Sitharaman For Visionary Budget-2024

J&K has seized the opportunities of 21st century and our youth are building proud and prosperous Union Territory: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, July 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman for the visionary Budget for 2024-2025.

The Lt Governor said the Budget-2024 will intensify economic growth, facilitate far-reaching reforms for ‘Viksit Bharat’ and increase the ‘Ease of Doing’ Business’ and the ‘Ease of Living’.

“This budget with focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs and the middle class, seeks to translate the vision of empowering all sections of the population. Nine priorities for generating ample opportunities for all as envisaged in the budget will ensure faster progress and social equity,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said the Budget-2024 meets the challenges of 21st century and provides unlimited opportunities to youth, women, farmers and entrepreneurs and lays down plans for prosperous rural India. He said the budget will speed up development of a robust agriculture infrastructure and urban development.

The Lt Governor said the focus on productivity and resilience in agriculture and measures highlighted in the budget will greatly benefit J&K. Natural farming, mission for oilseeds, vegetable production, supply chains and national cooperation will ensure inclusive growth for farmers, villages and labourers, he added.

“Jammu Kashmir has seized the opportunities of the 21st century and our youth are building a proud and prosperous Union Territory. Budget-2024 with focus on ‘Employment & Skilling’ and new schemes will give fresh impetus to youth empowerment and it will pave the way for higher participation of women in the workforce,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor said the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan for saturation coverage for tribal families in tribal-majority villages and aspirational districts will be a game-changer.

“Budget-2024 ensures that the system at grassroots is strong and caring and people enjoy the fruits of social justice,” he said.