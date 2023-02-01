Budget Gives New Vision To Farmers, Will Catapult Indian Economy To Global Level: Tarun Chugh

DE Web Desk

CHANDIGARH, Feb 1: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister N Sitharaman for presenting a budget which will take the country into a new era.

Chugh said the budget has taken good care of Agriculture sector which is of primary concern for Punjab.

He said the budget presents a vision which aspires to take India forward on the path of making it a global power.

There is a big concession for all sections of the society so that every citizen could contribute to the growth of the nation.

He said the budget would ensure that inflation remained under check and people enjoyed fruits of growth and development.