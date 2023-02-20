Budding Artist Prathamansh Presented Portrait To LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Feb 20: Prathamansh Sharma of class XI, Budding Artist of Delhi Public School Jammu made a portrait of LG manoj Sinha with graphite pencils on paper and Presented to him in 33rd Police public mela at Gulshan Ground Jammu.

Prathamansh exhibit Portraits of CDS General Bipin Rawat, Virat Kohli Crickter, Vidyut Jamwal Actor, Shakti Kapoor Actor, Pankaj Udas Gazal Singer, Mankirat Olakh Singer, and many other portraits display in the police mela. LG Manoj Sinha appreciate and encouraged the art work of Prathamansh. Director general of Police Dilbag Singh, Chief secretary J&K, AK Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary (FC) Home RK Goyal, ADGP, AK Choudhry, Dr S D Singh Jamwal, and large number of dignitaries and public also present on the occassion. Prathamansh has been inspired in childhood by his father Suresh Sharma a renowned artist of Jammu.