BSF Seizes Over Six Kg Of Heroin In Punjab’s Gurdaspur

Chandigarh, Aug 30: The Border Security Force has recovered over six kg of heroin and a packet of opium in the border village of Dostpur in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, an official of the force said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific information, the BSF troops carried out a search operation on Tuesday evening.

Six packets of heroin weighing 6.30 kilograms and a packet containing 70 grams of opium concealed inside a 12-volt battery case were recovered, the official said. (Agencies)