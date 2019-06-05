BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets on Eid

BARMER/JAIPUR, Jun 5: Personnel of the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, an official said.

The Pakistan Rangers offered sweets and we too reciprocated, a Border Security Force (BSF) officer said.

The sweets were exchanged on the border outposts, he added.

Four districts of Rajasthan– Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer, share border with Pakistan.

The BSF and Pakistan Rangers usually exchange sweets on major religious festivals such as Eid and Diwali, and on national days like Independence Day and Republic Day.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramzan. (PTI)