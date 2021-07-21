BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets on Eid along IB in Jammu

JAMMU: The troops of Border Security Force and Pak Rangers on Wednesday exchanged sweets to mark Eid-ul-Adha celebrations along international border in Jammu region.

BSF spokesman said that the festival of Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated everywhere overwhelmingly by Border men on Indo-Pak Border.

“On this occasion troops of BSF and Pakistan Rangers greeted each other and exchanged sweets in Hiranagar, Samba, Ramgarh, R S Pura, Arnia, Pargwal Sectors of International Border of Jammu,” said the spokesman.

He said that this is the first exchange of sweets between the two border guarding forces after the Pulwama incident.

“There was no Cross Border Shelling since long and farmers on both side of the border have been able to carry out their farming activities peacefully,” he said.