BSF nabs Bangla, Pak nationals

NEW DELHI/AMRITSAR, Mar 9: The Border Security Force has caught a Bangladeshi and a Pakistani national trying to intrude separately into India via the international Border in Punjab today, a BSF spokesperson said.

In the first case, a Bangladeshi man was apprehended last night near Rajatal border post in Amritsar sector. “The man was fired upon by the BSF troops on duty and subsequently arrested. His search was conducted. During initial questioning, he revealed his identity as a Bangladeshi national. His questioning will be further carried out and next course of action will be taken,” the spokesperson said.

The Pakistani man was nabbed ahead of the border fence near BSF post ‘Nikka’ in the Gurdaspur sector around noon.

“The intruder had crossed the IB and entered into the Indian territory. During initial questioning, he revealed his name as Aamir Raza, resident of Sialkot district of Pakistan,” he said.

“His questioning is in progress,” the spokesperson added. (PTI)