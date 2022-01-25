BSF Jammu personnel awarded Prez Medals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: True to its tradition, Border Security Force (BSF) once again proved its valour and bravery by achieving 53 medals including 2 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 5 President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service in the force and 46 Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day.

Out of 53 medals, 13 medals were attained by brave officers and jawans of BSF Frontier Jammu, who render their service at the border.

Bhagat Singh Tolia, DIG Frontier Headquarter Jammu has conferred with President Police Medal for Distinguished Service, whereas Sanjay Kumar, Commandant 16th Battalion BSF Paloura Camp Jammu, Mister Raja Commandant/ Lo GDE-I Frontier Headquarters BSF Paloura Camp Jammu, Virendra Pal Singh, Second-in-Command, 92 Battalion BSF Akhnoor Jammu, Chandra Deep Rai, Assistant Commandant (Works), SHQ BSF Rajouri J&K, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Second-in-Command 69 Battalion BSF C/O 56 APO Sunderbani Jammu, Yatender Singh Nagar, Deputy Commandant 72 Battalion BSF Kashmir Nallah Poonch Jammu, Durga Dutt, Inspector (GD) 36 Battalion BSF Indreshwar Nagar Jammu, Ajit Singh Inspector (Comn) 176 Battalion BSF Indreshwar Nagar Jammu, Bikram Singh, Assistant Sub Inspector (GD) 19 Battalion Samba Jammu, Krishan Lal, Head Constable (GD) 69 Battalion Sunderbani J&K and Pradip Chand Dey, Constable (SK) 98 Battalion Paloura Camp were conferred with Police Medal (PM) for their meritorious service.

On these achievements, DK Boora, IG BSF Jammu congratulated all the awardees and said that BSF has shown utmost dedication towards safeguarding international boundary of India with professional acumen and lot of sacrifice of its men. These medals are in recognition of exceptional contribution made by BSF personnel in service of Nation, he added.