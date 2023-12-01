BSF Has Made Mark As Guardian Of Our Frontiers: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the work of the Border Security Force (BSF) on its 59th Raising Day, saying the force has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers and their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication.

In a post on X, Modi, who is in the UAE to attend the COP28 meeting said, “On BSF’s Raising Day, we laud this excellent force, which has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers.”

“Their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication. I would also like to appreciate the role of BSF during rescue and relief work in the wake of natural disasters,” the Prime Minister said.