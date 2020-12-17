BSF guns down two terrorists along Pak border in Punjab

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down two terrorists along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab in the early hours of Thursday, official sources said.

The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am, they said.

More details will be known once the troops conduct a search operation, but a dense fog has engulfed the area, the sources said.

FOLLOWING ARMS/AMN RECOVERED FROM THEIR POSSESSION.

– 01 AK 56 RIFLE WITH 03 MAG & 61 LIVE RDS

– 01 MAGNUM RIFLE (.223 BORE SEMI AUTOMATIC) WITH 01 MAG & 29 LIVE RDS.

– 01 PISTOL (OLAMPIA, .30 BORE, MARK NORINCO) WITH 02 MAG.

– 30/- PAK CURRENCY.

– 02 PVC PIPES OF 10 FEET EACH. (AGENCY)