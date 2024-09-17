BSE defers listing of SME company Trafiksol until resolution of all ‘queries’

New Delhi, Sept 17: BSE on Tuesday postponed the listing of SME company Trafiksol ITS Technologies Ltd, whose Initial Public Offering (IPO) was subscribed 345 times, after the stock exchange received certain queries about the firm.

This is the first instance in recent times when an exchange has deferred the listing of an SME company post a successful completion of an IPO and comes in the backdrop of the markets regulator Sebi raising red-flag over unrealistic business projections by several Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The listing of Trafiksol ITS Technologies was originally scheduled for Tuesday on the BSE SME platform but the exchange has turned cautions and announced that the company’s debut will be postponed until all queries are satisfactorily resolved.

“The listing of equity shares of Trafiksol ITS Technologies Limited for September 17, 2024, has been postponed till certain queries that have been raised are resolved by the issuer. Market participants are requested to please make note,” BSE said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Founded in 2018, the Noida-based company provides comprehensive solutions for Intelligent Transportation Systems and Automation, including software development, consultancy, and supply services. Its offerings involve customised software solutions, operating systems, business applications, and computer games across all platforms

The nearly Rs 45 crore initial share sale of TrafikSol ITS Technologies was open for subscription from September 10 to September 12, with a price range of Rs 66-70 per share. The company’s IPO, which was solely a fresh equity sale of 64.1 lakh shares, witnessed robust investor response from investors with a subscription of over 345 times.

Proceeds from the issue have been proposed to be utilised for the purchase of software, payment of debt and to meet working capital requirements.

In August, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) cautioned investors about unrealistic business projections by SMEs.

Also, Sebi’s whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia late last month stated the capital markets regulator will tighten the norms governing SME IPOs.

The tweaks may include better monitoring and tighter scrutiny on the auditors front, Bhatia had stated adding that if the chartered accountants do their job diligently, we can avoid problems. (PTI)