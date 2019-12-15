Broadband internet services will be restored on ‘limited scale’ in Kashmir: Police chief

JAMMU: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has said broadband internet service in the valley will be restored on a “limited scale” in the coming days.
“Curbs have been relaxed to a large extent. Phones are working (in Kashmir Valley). Broadband is functional in all districts of Jammu and we are thinking of restoring this facility, wherever possible, on a limited scale in Kashmir in the coming days,” the police chief told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Kathua district on the weekend.
However, he remained non-committal on the release of political leaders. (AGENCIES)
