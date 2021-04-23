BRO opens all-weather bridge between remote Punjab village and J&K

NEW DELHI: The far-flung villages of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir which remain cut off when the Ravi is in spate have been connected with all-weather bridge.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), wing of the Ministry of Defence, has opened a 160-ft-long bridge that will be a vital link between Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The bailey bridge over the Tarnah river is on the Chadwal-Sanjimore-Hariyachak-Paharpur-Simbal stretch. The bridge will provide a lifeline to the people of Sakol village in Gurdaspur. The village was tough to reach during monsoon when the entire region across the river used to be cut off.

People had to be either ferried across on boats or use the pontoon bridge which used to be established by BRO every year. The new bridge will provide all-weather connectivity.

Director General, BRO, in a statement said the construction of the bridge in the prevailing pandemic condition was a big challenge.

The locals gathered in large numbers during the inauguration of the bridge and the village sarpanch lauded the efforts of BRO in fulfilling their long-pending demand. (AGENCY)