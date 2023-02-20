Bridge develops cracks

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Feb 20 : A vital under-construction bridge coming up at a cost of Rs 4 crores over Hardkhari rivulet in Haril area of Handwara in Kupwara district has developed cracks.

The locals reached the site to express their resentment and were later joined by BDC member Mawar Tahir Ahmad.

The BDC member said he received a complaint from locals, who alleged the authorities were using sub-standard material for construction of the vital bridge in the area.

“To know the factual details, I myself reached the spot to see that the authorities involved in construction of the bridge were indeed using sub-standard material”, he said.

“I had to intervene and ask the men on work to stop the further construction.”

The BDC member also urged the district administration and relevant offices to initiate a thorough enquiry.

“The district administration and other allied offices should take a strong notice of the case and initiate an impartial enquiry to bring the culprits to justice”, he said.

The Executive Engineer R&B Division Handwara said that the issue will be sorted out on a priority basis. “The general public need not to worry about anything as we are on it to resolve the issue on a priority basis”, he said.