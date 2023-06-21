Braving Scorching Heat Wave, Hundreds Of KPs Throng Special Camps In Jammu To Get Voter IDs

Jammu, June 21 : Braving scorching heat wave conditions, hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits are flocking to special camps established by the Jammu and Kashmir government here to obtain their voter IDs.

The initiative comes as a response to the longstanding demand of various Kashmiri Pandit organisations to issue Electors Photo Identification Cards (EPICs) to the displaced members of the community now residing in Jammu and other parts of the country.

The distribution of EPICs is being carried out for those Kashmiris who have migrated out of the 47 assembly constituencies in Kashmir division, but are registered to vote there.

Expressing gratitude towards the chief electoral officer and district election officers for providing EPICs to Kashmiri migrants in Jammu, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner K K Sidha said before even if forms were being sent to constituencies, the cards would often not reach the applicants.

“This time we are thankful to the chief electoral officer and district election officers, who have provided EPICs to Kashmiri migrants here,” Sidha said.

He also said the camps for distributing EPICs have already commenced and will continue for the next two weeks. The newly revised EPICs will be issued as per the April 2023 summary revision, he said.

Sidha acknowledged certain challenges such as corrections, duplication and the failure to generate EPICs but assured that such issues will be compiled for the smooth issuance of voter IDs.

For Kashmiri Pandits residing outside Jammu and Kashmir, their EPICs will be sent through their representatives via post, the commissioner said.

Several Kashmiri Pandits spoke to news agency and expressed happiness over receiving their voter IDs for the first time since they migrated out of Kashmir Valley.

Moti Lal Bhat who hails from Ashmuji village in Kulgam district said, “We are extremely happy to receive these cards. It’s the first time since 1990, when we left our homes in Kashmir, that we have obtained these cards.” Rikit Bhat Sirhama who hails from village in South Kashmir said, “Most of our cards have arrived from Kashmir. These cards will ensure smooth voting this time.” However, some Kashmiri Pandits raised concerns about not receiving their cards at the camp and criticised the lack of communication from the chief electoral officer.

Ramesh Koul, a native of Ratnipora area in South Kashmir, urged the government not to deceive the people attending the camp.

Sheela from Habbakadal constituency in Srinagar also expressed disappointment as she returned home without any cards for her family.

“I came here in such hot weather. I am disappointed,” she lamented.

The relief commissioner’s office has established four special camps at Muthi, Jagti, Butanagar and Ploura for the distribution of EPICs in the city.

Several Kashmiri Pandit organisations, particularly the BJP, have been advocating for the issuance of EPICs to the displaced community where they currently reside rather than in the Kashmir Valley from where they were forced to leave. (Agencies)