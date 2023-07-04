Boulevard Road Stretch From Badyari Chowk To Nehru Park Declared As “No Halt Zone”

District Magistrate (Chairman Regional Transport Authority), Srinagar asks for implementation of Decongestion Framework

SRINAGAR JULY 04:- In order to ensure smooth traffic flow on the Boulevard Road axis the District Administration Srinagar has declared Badyari Chowk to Nehru Park segment of Boulevard Road as “No Halt Zone” for vehicles to implement the Decongestion Framework.

In this regard, an order has been issued by Chairman Regional Transport Authority (District Magistrate, Srinagar) Mohammad Aijaz Asad here stating that Boulevard road as a whole is thronged by large number of locals and tourists, especially during the current season and frequent congestion is observed and traffic jam has become a norm around this road due to the unauthorized halt of vehicles which in turn create a blockage for the smooth vehicular passage.

The order further reads that “a number of vendors also gather on the said road stretch of the Badyari Chowk to Nehru Park as it is interspersed with a high density of houseboats, business establishments, hotel and restaurants on both sides, besides autos, taxis and private car owners park their vehicles on the main road that often leads to traffic congestion and inconvenience to the commuters and tourists.

The order further stated that the traffic congestion around this area has been a constant maneuverability glitch for the inhabitants along the Boulevard road in Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan and surrounding wards/villages and numerous representations have been received from the locals to mitigate this perpetual problem.

Accordingly, the issue has been broached at length in the Regional Transport Authority(RTA) meeting and it was unanimously agreed that necessary steps need to be taken to ensure smooth traffic flow on the boulevard road as a whole.

Now, therefore, in the interest of general public, Badyari Chowk to Nehru Park road segment on the Boulevard Road is, hereby, declared as “No Halt Zone” for vehicles of all types and with the directions that Traffic Police and Enforcement agencies including the District Police shall ensure that no vehicles are parked on roadside and no linear stops are allowed on mentioned segment of the Boulevard road.

As per the order, any breach of the instruction shall attract imposition of fine under the norms in vogue.

Similarly, Chief Executive Officer, Srinagar Smart City and concerned Executive Engineer of Public Works Department respectively shall ensure that signage boards are displayed at appropriate prominent places on both sides of the road to that effect.

While the Owners of the Local Business Establishments are advised to help their clients in parking the vehicles within their respective Parking of business premises and keep dedicated personnel to regulate the same.