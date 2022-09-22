BorgWarner sets up second plant in TN; to increase production efficiency

Chennai, Sept 22: BorgWarner Morse Systems, a global leader in providing clean and efficient technology solutions, on Thursday said it has inaugurated a new plant in Tamil Nadu that would enhance production efficiency and strengthen company’s presence in the region.

In the new facility which is adjacent to the existing unit in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, the company said high-performance engine control and variable camshaft timing (VCT) systems would be centralised in the new manufacturing unit which would also provide space for warehousing and shipping.

“BorgWarner’s VCT technology optimises efficiency and contributes to reducing emissions in combustion-powered vehicles-a further step on the company’s path towards cleaner and more sustainable mobility,” a company statement said here.

BorgWarner Morse Systems Vice-President and General Manager Asia Pei Wang said, “the current expansion was necessary; we needed the extra space to meet our increasing customer demand in India as a major local manufacturer.”

“Having two plants in the same area enables us to optimise logistics and improve our supply chain. Furthermore, the expansion highlights our role as an important regional employer,” he said.

The facility offers extensive space for manufacturing and assembly of variable cam timing, the company said.

Senior company officials and employees took part in the formal inauguration of the plant held on Wednesday, the statement said.

With the opening of the new facility, BorgWarner is positioned to meet the growing business needs of the automotive industry not only to domestic market but also in the Asia region, the company said.

The expansion would significantly increase the localised sourcing and manufacturing to deliver the competitive edge in the Indian market, the statement added. (PTI)