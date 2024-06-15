Books for Beginners

Sumedha Manhas

Reading books is more than just a hobby; it’s a tool that enriches our lives in numerous ways. Books carry a unique ability to transport us to different times, places, and cultures, offering insights into lives and experiences vastly different from our own. By stepping into the shoes of characters, readers can develop a broader worldview. For beginners, however, the journey into the world of books can be daunting. Early readers often face several challenges that can hinder their progress and dampen their enthusiasm for reading. From the struggle to understanding new words and complex sentences to the frustration of slow reading speeds, these obstacles can make reading seem like a tedious task rather than an enjoyable activity.

Here are a selection of books that are perfect for beginners, catering to various interests and reading levels. Whether you are a parent looking to support your child’s reading journey or an adult seeking to improve your own reading skills, this guide will help you discover the joy of reading and building a strong foundation for a lifelong love of books.

The Metamorphosis, Franz Kafka

There lies in all of us, Gregor Samsa; existing and dying both- in the background. The story begins with a kafkaesque cliche- unprecedented absurdity. Gregor wakes up from an ’uneasy’ dream as a vermin. The narration doesn’t follow a Disney storyline where it requires the kiss of a princess to the frog for transforming into a handsome man, but rather is a monotonous yet intriguing concept with no climax and an uncalled ending. However, chills follow down the spine once you untangle Kafka’s absurdist allegory and join the dots of a middle class man’s plight. A responsibility sewn so deep in the fabric of a middle class man’s mind that his ultimate purpose is to beat mediocrity while striving for the same normalcy.

Though a reader only grows sympathetic with Gregor, Kafka has his own mysterious ways for the reader to empathize with the selfishness of the family which one can easily mistake for their lack of choices in a capitalistic world.

The Country Without a Post Office, Agha Shahid Ali

Kashmir, often hailed as Paradise on Earth, is more than just a place; it is an idea both divine and tragic.

People say that art is a form of liberation, offering the oppressed a sense of freedom that has been otherwise stripped away. For ages, those facing oppression have turned to art as a means of communication. Agha Shahid Ali exemplifies this through his remarkable masterpiece. I was profoundly moved upon finishing his work, with many sleepless nights spent contemplating its impact. This poetry collection not only acquaints you with the lives of Kashmiris but also reveals a different side of Paradise, where the sunset bleeds a deep red. Agha Shahid Ali has given us one of the most beautiful poetry collections, and it would be a shame to miss out on reading it.

The Bluest Eye, Toni Morrison

This novel is a blistering modern romance between reality and desire. With her blunt evocation, definite voice and unequivocal description of a child’s yearning and the ultimate tragedy to having fulfilled it at last, Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye has the power to wake you up, rob you of sleep and mock the privileges that come easy to some of us. There are only a few stories which contain the power to have a tight grip on you and expose your bare heart to diverse and extreme weathers. And through a subtle dichotomy- the same stories shield you from being part of an ignorant population and lets you feast upon the rawness and beauty of truth. Morrison’s words contain magic- both haunting and austere. The themes evolve around the complex realistic nature of circumstances and encounters, desires and outcomes; each symbolizing something or the other of the black struggle.

This Side of Paradise,

F Scott Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald’s character – Gatsby has left an indelible mark on readers worldwide, yet for me, This Side of Paradise’s true enchantment lies in the character of Amory. Amory’s exceptional charm captivates from the outset, but it is his raw, unvarnished realization at the story’s end—that poor boys cannot truly dream of rich girls—that resonates with one rather deeply. His panache, subtle yet scathing criticism, controlledvanity, and ability to leave others in awe, create a character so compelling that one wonders if people like Amory exist beyond the pages of fiction. F. Scott Fitzgerald’s exquisite writing brings Amory to life with poetic and dreamy qualities and an insatiable desire for romance, making this story an irresistible lure that beckons you to return time and again.

The Time Keeper, Mitch Albom

While Mitch Albom is known for his bestsellers like ‘The Five People You Meet in Heaven’ and ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’, it’s as if The Timekeeper keeps on calling me for a re-read and I keep going back without remorse. I have read this book thrice now, and have equally enjoyed reading it every time. Me and The Timekeeper have had an indescribable bond because I unapologetically can talk, write or read it all the time. The naturalistic human emotion that has been portrayed in the story is heartwarming. The stories of three people have been woven as beautifully as it could have. This book shows you the complexity of human feeling towards time. Mitch Albom truly ‘has the power to create extraordinary out of simple’.

Embarking on a reading journey can be a transformative experience, offering countless benefits and pleasures. It opens up new worlds and enhances the understanding of ourselves and others. While beginners may face challenges, the right selection of books can make this journey more enjoyable and less intimidating. From the world of Kafka’s “The Metamorphosis” to the the powerful narrative of Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” the charm of Fitzgerald’s “This Side of Paradise,” and the profound insights in Mitch Albom’s “The Time Keeper,” there is a wealth of literature to explore. These books not only cater to various interests and reading levels but also provide a rich experience. Dive into these literary treasures and discover the joy of getting lost in the world of books.