Book ‘Beyond Borders & Boulevard’ by Radha Nagpal Unveiled at Ukiyoto Solstice Festival

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: At the Ukiyoto Solstice Festival, held recently at the India International Centre, the much-anticipated biography “Beyond Borders & Boulevard,” authored by Radha Nagpal, was officially launched. The book offers a poignant exploration of a multi-generational joint family, tracing its roots back to the 1920s and chronicling the trials they faced post-1947.

The narrative centers around Labhushah, the family patriarch who resides in a village in Sialkot, and delves into the intricacies of a patriarchal society characterized by simple living, religious harmony, and strong familial bonds. However, the story does not shy away from highlighting the harsh realities of gender bias, caste, creed, and superstitions that permeated the time.

As the saga unfolds, it halts at the harrowing and heart-wrenching events of the Partition, depicting the blood-curdling escape of family members. Post-Partition, the narrative shifts focus to the six daughters and one son of the family, who were raised in an upright, gender-free, and bold army environment. This upbringing in diverse settings-rural villages and bustling cities-shaped them into resilient individuals who challenged the societal norms of gender bias, caste, creed, and religious dogmas.

The book weaves a rich tapestry of characters across varied epochs, offering readers a compelling mix of love, laughter, tears, and miracles through mesmerizing episodical anecdotes. The story of the main protagonist, in particular, is one that resonates deeply, sweeping readers along in a powerful and engaging manner. “Beyond Borders & Boulevard” is a delightful saga that echoes the sensibilities of readers worldwide, offering a remarkable impact that lingers long after the final page is turned.