Bomb Threat On Ai Flight, Full Emergency At Thiruvananthapuram Airport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Aug 22: A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Thursday following a bomb threat on an Air India flight from Mumbai. However, the flight landed safely.

Airport sources said that the flight landed at the airport around 8 am and was moved to an isolation bay. Passengers are being evacuated from the flight, they said. So far there is no impact on life.

Sources told PTI that the bomb threat was communicated by the pilot as the aircraft approached the Thiruvananthapuram airport. The origin of the threat and other information are awaited.

There were 135 passengers onboard, they said.