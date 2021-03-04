Taj Mahal Shut, Tourists Evacuated After Bomb Threat Call

AGRA: The Taj Mahal in Agra was briefly shut and tourists evacuated his morning after Uttar Pradesh Police received a call about a bomb at the iconic monument. The call was made to the police helpline.

Authorities conducted through checks following the bomb threat. Entry to tourists resumed a little after 11 am. A senior police officer said no bomb has been found so far and that efforts are on to trace the caller.

“This morning, an unknown person called on UP 112 and said there will be a bomb blast at the Taj Mahal. Immediately, as per SOP, our bomb squad and other teams conducted a thorough search of the premises. So far, our field units haven’t given any information of such an item being found,” said A Satish Ganesh, Inspector General, Agra.

“I’d like to assure everyone that 99 per cent, it is a hoax call. But we are following the drill.”

The Taj Mahal was reopened for tourists last September with strict coronavirus safety guidelines after being shut for tourists for over six months. It has been closed since March 17 due to the pandemic. (AGENCY)