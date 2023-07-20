Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan Undertakes Amarnath Yatra

SRINAGAR, July 20: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan undertook Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir Himalayas on Thursday.

A video on social media showing Sara Ali Khan along with some friends and escorted by the security forces coming down the stairs at the Cave shrine of Amarnath.

The actress was wearing a grey trek suit and a “chunari” hanging with her neck, carrying a long stick in her right hand and left hand held by her friend coming down the stairs somewhere near the Amarnath route.

Sara Ali Khan often visits Kashmir valley and last time she was seen along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan at Gulmarg during the winters.

Sara Ali Khan also recently travelled to Pahalgam in south Kashmir where the actress enjoyed every bit of the trekking.

Last week India’s top Badminton player Saina Nehwal alongwith her mother also undertook the Amarnath yatra in Kashmir valley. (Agencies)